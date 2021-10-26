MTA, NJ Transit prepared for flooding rain, high winds from Nor'easter

MTA officials say they've deployed large numbers of crews from New York City Transit, Metro-North, LIRR, and the bridges and tunnels team in strategic places to respond to flash flooding.
Acting Transit President Craig Cipriano says they've pre-positioned pumps and hundreds of employees are moving generators and emergency equipment in place.
"Whenever there's a storm I would always tell people to give yourself extra time," Cipriano said.
As of 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday he said things were running smoothly. "If you need to get into the city, we're here for you," he said.
Subways
The Department of Subways has targeted more than 50 specific locations for pre-storm preparations. That figure represents an increase based on lessons learned from Hurricane Ida. Pump trains have been prepositioned in five locations for strategic deployment across the system.
Maintenance personnel are inspecting track and station drains in flood-prone areas and preparing and staging track pumps and storm boxes.
Customers are encouraged to allow for extra travel time, take extra caution when walking on platforms and stairs, watch for slippery conditions and be mindful for overhead foliage or wires.
Buses
Tow trucks have been deployed to service bus routes that have known flooding potential.
At bus depots, crews will move buses to higher elevations, raise equipment, deploy flood barriers and have pumps ready.
Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad
Operations centers will have additional staffing to monitor weather and system conditions, especially in flood-prone areas.
Additional crews, including vegetation management specialists, plumbers, electrical crews, and Metro-North catenary crews will be deployed to strategic areas to protect service tracks, signals, and equipment.
Metro-North will have personnel deployed at Dobbs Ferry and Greystone monitoring ongoing slope and culvert work.
MTA Bridges and Tunnels
MTA Bridges and Tunnels will ban tandem and empty tractor-trailers from MTA's seven bridges effective 6 a.m. on Tuesday, through 10 p.m.
Crews will monitor wind conditions, establish additional traffic and speed restrictions when conditions warrant.
Crews have checked all flood-prone locations cleared debris and other conditions that would impact drainage and will continue to monitor throughout the storm.
Staten Island Railway
The nor'easter has impacted the Staten Island Railway. Service was suspended for a time between Pleasant Plains and Tottenville in both directions because of flooding.
It has since resumed between Huguenot and Tottenville in both directions.
Staff continued to monitor flood-prone locations during periods of heavy rain and high tides for any conditions which can impact service.
They have increased the amount of equipment being pre-deployed at subway stations after the system was walloped by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy has issued a State of Emergency, which went into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday.
NJ Transit
NJ Transit is planning to run regular weekday bus, rail, light rail and Access Link service for as long as it is safe, and will continue to monitor weather conditions for the duration of the storm through Wednesday.
There were some early issues on the North East Corridor on Tuesday morning.
