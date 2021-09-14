Arts & Entertainment

Iconic 'SNL' comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61

EMBED <>More Videos

Iconic SNL comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61

NEW YORK -- Norm Macdonald, the iconic "Saturday Night Live" cast member and comedian known for his unorthodox, often crude humor, has died, his management team Brillstein Entertainment confirmed Tuesday.

He was 61.

Macdonald was diagnosed with cancer and battled the disease privately for nine years, according to Deadline.

Comedian Norm MacDonald poses for a portrait while preparing to perform at Carolines on Broadway in Manhattan, NY, on November 13, 2015.

Yana Paskova/For The Washington Post via Getty Images



Starting out as a comedian in his native Canada, Macdonald moved to the United States in the early 1990s and became a cast member on "Saturday Night Live." Macdonald was at his peak anchoring "Weekend Update," or "the fake news," a term Macdonald created nearly two decades before some other guy did. He had a habit of shocking viewers with his jokes, especially in regard to Michael Jackson's private life and the O.J. Simpson trial.

He was infamously fired from "SNL" in late 1997 by NBC boss Don Olhymer for apparently "not being funny." The fact that Olhymer was a close friend of Simpson had to have been a coincidence.

After his "SNL" exit, Macdonald did some movies, had a few sitcoms, and largely settled into being a full-time stand up comedian.

In 2018, Macdonald's comments about the #MeToo movement and fellow comedians Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr led to the "The Tonight Show" canceling his appearance and spurred apologies from the comedian that could bring their own problems.

Macdonald's producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra said she was with him when he died.

"He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly," Hoekstra said in a statement.

He was scheduled to join the New York Comedy Festival lineup this November.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcomedycelebrity deathscomediansnlu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boyfriend of missing LI native issues statement through lawyer
Judge halts part of NY vaccine mandate for health care workers
Officer hurt in domestic incident, husband in custody after shooting
Arrests show organized crime is 'alive and well' in NYC, FBI says
NYC schools report 83 COVID cases as teachers protest vaccine mandate
Broadway's comeback: 4 hit musicals raise the curtain Tuesday
Apple issues urgent iPhone software update
Show More
COVID News: 1,200 deaths a day from coronavirus in US
Ida: Paterson water still not safe, another body found in NJ river
Man punches 77-year-old Queens woman in face, steals purse and Bible
Powerful storm brings down trees, poles in NJ
De Blasio unveils plan to address Rikers overcrowding, staffing issues
More TOP STORIES News