Doctor's advice on how to avoid catching the norovirus, why it's spreading

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Stomach bugs are making the rounds in the Northeast.

According to CDC, the region has the highest positivity rate for norovirus right now.

The spread is so wide-ranging in some parts of our area that it's putting some people's daily lives on hold.

Earlier this month, Irving Primary School in Highland Park, New Jersey closed because of a gastro-intestinal illness outbreak.

The school underwent a deep cleaning before reopening for class.

Chief Medical Officer at WebMD, Dr. John Whyte joined the Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team to talk about what the norovirus is, why it is spreading, and what you can do to prevent getting sick.

