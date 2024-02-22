Doctor's advice on how to avoid catching the norovirus, why it's spreading

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Stomach bugs are making the rounds in the Northeast.
According to CDC, the region has the highest positivity rate for norovirus right now.
The spread is so wide-ranging in some parts of our area that it's putting some people's daily lives on hold.
Earlier this month, Irving Primary School in Highland Park, New Jersey closed because of a gastro-intestinal illness outbreak.
The school underwent a deep cleaning before reopening for class.
Chief Medical Officer at WebMD, Dr. John Whyte joined the Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team to talk about what the norovirus is, why it is spreading, and what you can do to prevent getting sick.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.