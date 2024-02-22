  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Doctor's advice on how to avoid catching the norovirus, why it's spreading

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, February 22, 2024 4:09PM
Cases of norovirus surging in the Northeast
Dr. John Whyte of WedMD explains.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Stomach bugs are making the rounds in the Northeast.

According to CDC, the region has the highest positivity rate for norovirus right now.

The spread is so wide-ranging in some parts of our area that it's putting some people's daily lives on hold.

Earlier this month, Irving Primary School in Highland Park, New Jersey closed because of a gastro-intestinal illness outbreak.

The school underwent a deep cleaning before reopening for class.

Chief Medical Officer at WebMD, Dr. John Whyte joined the Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team to talk about what the norovirus is, why it is spreading, and what you can do to prevent getting sick.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW