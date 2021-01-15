Traffic

Crash with police cruiser sends SUV into Long Island home; Car and house catch fire, officer airlifted

NORTH BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- A crash with a Suffolk County police cruiser sent an SUV careening into a home on Long Island Friday afternoon, setting both the house and vehicle on fire and leaving the officer injured enough that he had to be airlifted from the scene.

Police say the SUV was traveling eastbound on Woods Road in North Babylon when it crashed into the marked police car at the intersection of Elkton Lane just before 2 p.m.

The vehicle then struck the house on Elkton Lane and caught fire, which then spread to the house.

ALSO READ: Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine
EMBED More News Videos

What hasn't Betty White done in her illustrious career? The video offers a look at the "Golden Girl's" fabulous life.


That fire has since been extinguished.

The officer was transported via helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, also with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

It is unclear at this time if the driver of the SUV was alone, and police are also looking for a passenger or passengers who may have fled following the crash.

MORE NEWS: Walk through giant rainbow prisms in the middle of Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

The immersive installation called Prismatica was unveiled this week in the Garment District.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnorth babylonsuffolk countypolice officer injuredhelicopterfirecar into buildingcar firecrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA: Speed a factor after bus veers off road, dangles from overpass
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
Suspect arrested in random subway hammer attack, breaking taxi window
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
COVID Live Updates: New coronavirus variant case found on Long Island
NJ state employees ordered to work from home inauguration day
Show More
Accused killer said black smoke left dad's body, entered his own
FBI warns of 'substantial' danger of explosive devices at protests
Arrest made in innocent teen's murder in NYC hallway
Official: No 'direct evidence' of plot to kill at Capitol
Unauthorized vaccine scheduling link leads to canceled appointments
More TOP STORIES News