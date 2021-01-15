Crash with police cruiser sends SUV into Long Island home; Car and house catch fire, officer airlifted

Police say the SUV was traveling eastbound on Woods Road in North Babylon when it crashed into the marked police car at the intersection of Elkton Lane just before 2 p.m.
The vehicle then struck the house on Elkton Lane and caught fire, which then spread to the house.
ALSO READ: Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine
That fire has since been extinguished.
The officer was transported via helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, also with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
It is unclear at this time if the driver of the SUV was alone, and police are also looking for a passenger or passengers who may have fled following the crash.
MORE NEWS: Walk through giant rainbow prisms in the middle of Manhattan
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip