Suspect hit by patrol car after waving gun in busy Nassau County intersection, police say

A suspect was struck by a police car on Long Island this week after they were caught on video waving a loaded gun around in an intersection.

NORTH BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) -- A suspect was struck by a police car on Long Island this week after they were caught on video waving a loaded gun in a busy intersection.

Authorities were called to the intersection of Bellmore and Jerusalem avenues around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they received multiple calls of a person firing a handgun into the air.

Officers said when they arrived, they saw the suspect pointing the gun at passing drivers and police.

An officer struck the suspect with the front passenger side of a patrol car which caused them to fall to the ground.

Police said the gun was loaded.

The suspect was later identified by police as 33-year-old Kiber Calderon who is also known as Hanna Carillo and was taken into custody. The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I don't think we're ever going to train for this, but in this situation it worked and it was certainly justified by the threat of that gun to let that happen, so that's important to understand," said former NYPD Chief of Detectives and ABC News contributor Robert Boyce.

The suspect is facing a slew of charges including menacing and reckless endangerment, drug charges and weapons charges.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for trauma.

The investigation is ongoing.

