Suspect sought after fatal hit and run in North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The North Bergen Police Department are investigating deadly hit and run crash that killed a 23-year-old motorcyclist on Friday.

Police were notified at 9 p.m. about an unattended motorcycle lying in the road in the area of Granton and Liberty Avenues in North Bergen.

Upon arrival, officers found an injured male in the area of 76th Street, which was said to be several blocks from the vehicle.

That victim, identified as Joshua Huayamave, was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Palisades Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are actively investigating the incident.

