'Come forward': Family of woman fatally struck in hit-and-run pleads for driver to turn self in

NORTH LAWRENCE, Nassau County (WABC) -- The family of a Long Island woman fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening is pleading for the driver to do the right thing.

Authorities say a 34-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing Burnside Avenue in North Lawrence.

The vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

According to officials, the woman suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the cousins of the victim, identified as Esmeralda Larios of North Lawrence, returned to the site, which happens to be less than five minutes from her home.

"She was happy," said Janet Larios. "She was very, very happy. She was so sweet."

Her cousins and boyfriend visited the intersection where the 34-year-old, nicknamed "Mimis," took her last breath. The unimaginable pain remains raw.

"She was a loving person, young, full of life, sweet, caring," said the victim's boyfriend Ilcias Merida.

Larios, originally from Guatemala, was a housekeeper, working at area homes.

Her family says she was walking, just leaving Planet Fitness Tuesday evening and heading to the grocery store when she was hit and dragged near Washington Place.

Nassau Police are now searching for surveillance video in the busy business area to track and arrest the driver.

"This could be anyone's daughter," said Merida. "This could be anyone's wife. This could be anyone's daughter, sister, please don't hesitate to come forward."

Her cousins hope Mimis' death does not go in vain.

"Put some like sign, like a camera to focus," said Selvin Perez. "We have no speed limit here. People driving like crazy."

As for the driver, Larios boyfriend has one message.

"Only God can forgive you, but what you need to do is come forward and come forward for the victim's family," he said. "Come forward for yourself."

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.