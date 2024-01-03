17-year-old high school student killed after car crashes into tree in North Massapequa

NORTH MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal car accident on Long Island that claimed the life of a high school student.
The accident occurred Tuesday morning on the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway.
Officials say upon arrival, they discovered a 2019 BMW on its side after it appeared to have left the roadway and landed into the woods, striking a tree.
Dylan Nuccio, 17, was identified as the driver of that vehicle.
The victim was a senior at Plainedge High School.
Nassau County Police Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.