Northern Lights may be visible in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut due to geomagnetic storms

The NOAA says several eruptions from the sun Sunday are headed towards Earth.

Because of the strength of a geomagnetic storm, the northern lights could make a rare appearance over the skies of Pennsylvania and New Jersey Thursday and Friday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you look up to the sky the next few nights, you just might see the Northern Lights.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says several eruptions from the sun Sunday are headed towards Earth, with strong geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday.

The storms have the potential to disrupt the electric power grid, GPS, and satellite operations, CNN reported.

But if weather permits, the Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, could be visible to people in New York New Jersey, and Connecticut.

The viewing area could extend as far south from the polar region as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.

Light pollution could affect viewing in cities, but the phenomenon typically peaks between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Midnight is the best time to try to watch.

ADORABLE MOMENT: New Jersey dad shocked when newborn returns kiss in viral video

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.