Northwell Hospital launches national gun violence awareness campaign, over 1,000 support campaign

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Northwell Health launched a national campaign to encourage discussion around gun and gun storage safety.

More than 1,000 hospitals have agreed to support the campaign in the New York area.

Northwell Health says gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in America.

Some 13 children are killed and another injured in gun-related incidents every day, according to Northwell.

The campaign aims to try to end the stigma around talking about unlocked guns in homes. Only 30% of gun owners with children at home store their firearms safely, according to Northwell Health.

Hospitals from The American Hospital Association, the Children's Hospital Association, and the Catholic Health Association of America joined with Northwell to spread the campaign.

ALSO READ | '2 Milligrams: Fatal Dose': The crisis of fentanyl, America's hidden killer

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip