Police aim to crack down on dangerous 'street takeover' trend in Connecticut

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut are putting out a warning Friday night about an illegal car meet-up organized on social media that's trying to take over streets in Norwalk.

There's been a troubling trend from Derby to Milford, and towns throughout Connecticut.

In some cases, fireworks were launched at police during what are called "street takeovers. Crowds of young people descend on a location, sometimes hundreds of kids in dozens of cars.

Norwalk Police are preparing for such an event Saturday night along Connecticut Avenue.

"As far as the specifics I can't get into that, but we do know that this is something that has been discussed and it is something that is credible, that's why we're taking measures to put things in place to make sure that this is prevented," said Sgt. Ryan Evarts of the Norwalk Police Department.

Social media has helped fuel the trend.

For law enforcement, the goal is to prevent anyone from getting hurt. During some of the takeovers last month, people out Christmas shopping were trapped in their cars, unable to leave store parking lots.

"It's very unsafe for the people that are partaking in it as well as the bystanders and the civilians in the community and anybody that is near the location that this occurs. It's a dangerous activity," Evarts said.

In Milford, suspects were sought after an officer was punched.

The FBI has created a page where people can submit tips.

"Everybody's communicating with one another, and we're aware of what's going on in these other communities, and that's why we all kind of pool together and put our minds together," Evarts said.

Police say they will be ready to disperse the crowd but hope that by putting out word that they are aware of the planned street takeover, they will prevent it from happening at all.

