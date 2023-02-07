'Not Dead Yet' on ABC takes you on a heartfelt comedic ride

Jennifer Matarese interviews Hannah Simone and Josh Banday about the new ABC comedy series "Not Dead Yet."

NEW YORK -- Gina Rodriguez stars in the new ABC comedy "Not Dead Yet." Nell has returned back home after a failed engagement in London to restart her life alongside her friends at the newspaper she used to work at.

The only problem is, her friends have moved up in the company and in their lives and Nell feels left behind.

"Sam" her best friend is a working mom who has befriended her arch nemesis in her absence and Dennis, who used to be her equal at work, is now one of her bosses.

"They were best friends, they still are best friends, but now their lives are on different tracks, and our characters are further down personally, and professionally and she thinks she's just going to slide right in with us and it's not the case and it really throws her," said Hannah Simone, "Sam."

As Nell writes the obituaries assigned to her by Dennis, her subjects come to visit her. Only, she's the only person who can see them.

"We have to continue through the scene not acknowledging wild things happening," Simone said.

"I think I cracked a rib halfway through," joked Josh Banday, "Dennis."

Each week there is a different ghost, which leaves plenty of room for amazing guest stars on the series.

"Every week, some comedy legend would just casually appear on our set!" Simone said.

"You would walk in and try not to fan girl about the next person that was coming in," Banday said.

Don't miss the series' two-episode premiere at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.