Numerous residents evacuated after Queens transformer fire

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Thirty people were forced to evacuate their homes after a transformer fire in Queens.
Fire officials say they discovered the transformer fire underground when they arrived at the scene on 29th Street in Astoria.
Carbon monoxide levels were elevated in the area forcing the evacuations.
All of the residence have since been allowed back in their homes.
