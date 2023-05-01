Relentless downpours causing road detours, heavy flooding

Sunday's downpours were relentless - and so was the traffic. Sonia Rincon has more.

WOODLAWN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Sunday's downpours were relentless - and so was the traffic.

There were shutdowns from flooding in many of the usual places - the Bronx River Parkway on the Bronx-Westchester Line was one of the many roads packed with people trying to get home. Instead, they had to take long, unpleasant detours.

The Cross Island Parkway was just one of several parkways that became a raging river.

"Bronx River, shut down, Sprain - shut down. I didn't take 287 because I figured the traffic would be nasty. Hutchinson shut down," said Rich Berrios.

Berrios took an extra 40 minutes to get from White Plains to Yonkers - but at least kept moving. He avoided the miserable mess on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers, just north of McLean Avenue.

In Queens, drivers got stranded on a flooded highway that is not a parkway - the LIE.

"We were out there an hour calling 911 four times. The firemen came, they said they couldn't help us. 311 couldn't help us. Nobody could help us until this last group of policemen came and said 'go into the Marriott,'" said Jerry Dellova.

Back in Yonkers, the heavy downpours are also suspected in a retaining wall collapse on Elizabeth Place. The home's owner tells Eyewitness News that the wall collapsed right into her living and dining room. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

So far there are no word on any other injuries from the flooding.

