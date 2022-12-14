NY Jets teammates give holiday shopping spree, giftcards to Brooklyn students

EAST HANOVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- The NY Jets are helping several kids get into the holiday spirit.

The "Gang Green" teamed up with Dick's Sporting Goods for a holiday shopping spree in East Hanover, NJ.

Players joined 25 students from the Brooklyn Community Services Jets Academy to shop around the store.

All 116 students enrolled at the after-school program will get $250 gift cards to shop for the holidays.

Teaming up with the Jets Foundation, Jets players George Fant, Solomon Thomas, and legend Leger Douzable, were among the players to make an appearance at the store for this shopping spree.

The players certainly won the hearts of those students through their service and commitment to the community off the field.

