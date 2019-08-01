New York state law will prohibit local schools from arming teachers

(Shutterstock)

ALBANY, New York -- A new law in New York will prevent local school districts from authorizing teachers from carrying firearms on school grounds.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure into law on Wednesday.

While law enforcement and school resource officers will still be allowed to carry guns, the new law will stop any local districts from trying to arm teachers or allowing them to bring guns onto school grounds.

The state teachers union had supported the bill, arguing that arming teachers would only increase the risk of accidental shootings without increasing student safety.

Cuomo also signed legislation Wednesday that would create statewide rules for gun buy-back programs, which allow individuals to turn in or sell their firearms to authorities without risk of prosecution.

Related topics:
albanyteachersguns
