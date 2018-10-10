BOMB THREAT

Rockland County man accused of planning Election Day suicide bombing in Washington, D.C.

By Eyewitness News
TAPPAN, Rockland County (WABC) --
A 56-year-old Rockland County man has been arrested on federal charges of unlawfully manufacturing an explosive device.

Paul Rosenfeld, of Tappan, built a bomb in Rockland County and intended to detonate it in Washington D.C. on Election Day, sources told ABC News.

Sources said Rosenfeld was planning to detonate the device in a suicide bombing.

Rosenfeld adheres to an ideology called Sortition, the belief that the government should be selected by lottery rather than popular vote.

He was arrested in Tappan by the FBI and local authorities Wednesday morning.

He was caught after he started communicating his intentions to someone in Pennsylvania. That person alerted authorities.

Rosenfeld had previously constructed smaller explosive devices for practice. He built a 200-pound explosive for the Election Day.

He was scheduled to appear in court in White Plains Wednesday.

