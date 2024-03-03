NYPD car responding to call about grenade in Uber stopped by swarm of protesters in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police vehicles crawled through a mob of protesters in the pouring rain as officers tried to make their way to a bomb threat in Times Square on Saturday.

It happened around 4 p.m. Saturday near 42nd Street and 7th Avenue. An Uber had just dropped off a passenger and found a grenade in the back seat. The bomb squad later determined it was an inactive, novelty grenade.

Police were in riot gear, trying to move protesters out of the way. It then escalated to pushing and shoving, and protesters being knocked to the ground.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry posted on X,

"Happy Saturday to all! Except the people who thought it was a good idea to block an NYPD ESU vehicle on the way to a bomb threat call. They will be spending their Saturday where they belong - in jail!"

It all started as a pro-Palestine rally drawing thousands to Washington Square Park - then it evolved into a march.

The repeated calls for a permanent ceasefire comes as Israel endorses a six-week pause in Gaza, along with the release of hostages by Hamas, which now has to agree to it, according to U.S. officials. The United States is joining other countries in air-dropping food and aid.

"People are so desperate that innocent people got caught in a terrible war unable to feed their families," said President Joe Biden.

Israeli drone video shows thousands surge toward aid trucks on Thursday.

Israeli troops opened fire on the crowd. The IDF says they were only warning shots - until people got too close to one of their tanks - but survivors dispute that.

"They attacked us! They shot at us - we don't have any food," said Abdullah Juha.

At least ten children in the Gaza Strip have starved to death, according to the UN.

The Biden Administration is pushing for a ceasefire before the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

Back in New York, police say several protesters were taken into custody during Saturday's demonstration.

An aid and five children were also on the bus.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.