FBI: New York man threatened to kill Minn. Congresswoman

EMBED <>More Videos

A man is charged with threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar.

NEW YORK -- A western New York man has been charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Patrick Carlineo Jr. was arrested after placing a threatening call to Omar's office in Washington D.C. last month.

Authorities did not say when Carlineo was arrested.

Omar is among the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress.

The FBI said in a criminal complaint Carlineo called her a "terrorist" and threatened to shoot her.

The bureau said that Carlineo sounded angry during the call but "spelled his name correctly and provided contact information" to a staffer.

Carlineo told the FBI that he is a patriot, "loves the president and that he hates radical Muslims in our government," the criminal complaint says.

Carlineo's defense attorney declined to comment on the charges Friday.

Omar was met with backlash for remarks she made earlier this year on Israel, including comments that American supporters of Israel are pushing people to have "allegiance to a foreign country ." Some people perceived Omar's comments were anti-Semitic. She later apologized, saying "anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes."

Omar, a Somali-American, has also received racist comments.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
threatcongress
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police searching for driver who struck 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn
Wrestler attacked while giving speech at WWE ceremony
MTA bus slams into storefront in Queens
AccuWeather: Beautiful spring weekend
Grandfather found dead in New Jersey home
Husband, girlfriend charged with murder in death of NYC mom
Hunt's Tomato Paste recalled for mold concerns
Show More
Car fire in Manhattan sends smoke billowing through air
Those affected by 9/11-related illnesses honored with memorial
Thieves steal hundreds from donation boxes in Queens church
One drink a day could lead to stroke, study says
Man charged with terrorism in gun scare at FIT in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News