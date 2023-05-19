New York Philharmonic's new music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel is set to conduct three concerts at Lincoln Center.

NY Philharmonic's new music and artistic director to conduct three shows at Lincoln Center

LINCOLN SQUARE, New York (WABC) -- For the first time since being named the New York Philharmonic's music and artistic director, Gustavo Dudamel is set to conduct three concerts this weekend.

The first of the three will take place Friday.

Dudamel will be at the podium leading the orchestra inside David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

He will take over as the Philharmonic's music and artistic director beginning in 2026.

