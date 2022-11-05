Good sports: 3 NY Rangers spend time serving food, meeting fans to give back to community

Players on the NY Rangers served foods and hung out with fans as a way to show appreciation to public service workers.

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- Three teammates on the NY Rangers served up food and smiles to families of workers in the NYC Department of Homeless Services.

Jacob Trouba, Sammy Blais, and Zac Jones were in Midtown Manhattan on Friday to give back to these dedicated workers and their children.

This holiday luncheon was filled with festive activities and, of course, opportunities to connect with the Rangers stars.

