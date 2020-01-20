Sheriff's deputy stabbed while responding to call in Putnam County

PUTNAM VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- A sheriff's deputy responding to a call of a person in emotional crisis was stabbed at a home in Putnam County Monday morning.

It happened at a home on Peekskill Hollow Road in Putnam Valley around 10 a.m.

Authorities say two deputies responded to the home and were confronted by a man with a knife who stabbed one of them.

The deputy, who has only been identified as a seven-year veteran of the force, was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery as doctors tried to control the bleeding.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.

Investigators are on the scene gathering evidence, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

