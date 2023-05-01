Severe weather causes retaining wall collapse in Tremont, forcing evacuations

A retaining wall in the Bronx collapsed on Sunday, forcing residents to evacuate a six-story building in Tremont. Derick Waller reports.

TRI-STATE (WABC) -- Sunday's relentless downpours caused flooding, downed trees, and major traffic across the Tri-state area.

Over in the Bronx, the severe weather caused a retaining wall to collapse in Tremont.

The wall was reduced to just bricks on East 180th Street behind Valentine Avenue Monday morning. It is connected to a six-story apartment building, which was evacuated at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

The apartment building is located on a steep incline, so that wall that collapsed is critical.

Mayor Eric Adams sent out a message that no one was hurt and that the Red Cross was assisting the residents.

The Cross Island Parkway was just one of several parkways that became a raging river during Sunday's storm.

Sonia Rincon was in Woodlawn Sunday night to get a look at just how high the water was on the Bronx River Parkway.

"Bronx River, shut down, Sprain - shut down. I didn't take 287 because I figured the traffic would be nasty. Hutchinson shut down," said Rich Berrios.

Berrios took an extra 40 minutes to get from White Plains to Yonkers - but at least kept moving. He avoided the miserable mess on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers, just north of McLean Avenue.

In Queens, drivers got stranded on a flooded highway that is not a parkway - the LIE.

"We were out there an hour calling 911 four times. The firemen came, they said they couldn't help us. 311 couldn't help us. Nobody could help us until this last group of policemen came and said 'go into the Marriott,'" said Jerry Dellova.

In Chelsea, crews arrived Monday morning to clean up trees that toppled down on parked cars.

Janice Yu reported in front of broken branches and damaged cars near 7th Avenue and West 21st Street. No injuries were reported.

Drivers in Jersey City and Newark saw high water levels on the roads Sunday evening. Although many cars were stuck on the roadways, no injuries have been reported.

Back in Yonkers, the heavy downpours are also suspected in a retaining wall collapse on Elizabeth Place. The home's owner tells Eyewitness News that the wall collapsed right into her living and dining room. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

