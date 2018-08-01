New York teacher accused of arranging to meet teen girl for sex

(ShutterStock)

MIDDLETOWN, Orange County (WABC) --
A teacher from New York is under arrest, accused of arranging to meet who he thought was a teenage girl for sex.

Authorities say 44-year-old Jonathan Castell, a math teacher at Middletown High School, had been communicating with a network of adult citizens who target child predators but who he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

They apparently communicated via social media and texting platforms, and New York State Police were tipped off after Castell reportedly traveled to New York City for the purpose of meeting the teen.

Castell, of Wallkill, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at SP Middletown at 845-344-5300.

