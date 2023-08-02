During the police pursuit of a stolen car, the driver hit a bicyclist, then a taxicab before jumping the curb and hitting pedestrians. Janice Yu has the latest.

Police seek passenger in stolen car that injured 10 people during Midtown pursuit

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the passenger in a car that sped down a busy Midtown street and injured 10 pedestrians.

Officials say 10 people were injured after an unlicensed driver drove a vehicle through E. 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victims, ages six to 72, were taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle, a 2018 maroon Hyundai Tucson with Illinois plates, was reported stolen from the Bronx last month, police said.

Officers say they followed the vehicle while attempting to verify if it was the same one stolen.

When they put their lights on, the 20-year-old driver refused to pull over.

During the pursuit, the stolen car hit a bicyclist, then a taxicab before jumping the curb and hitting pedestrians.

The driver then made a U-turn in the middle of the busy intersection and went the wrong way up Lexington Avenue.

The chase came to an end when the driver collided head-on into a black Toyota. In total, three vehicles were damaged.

The driver was then detained by civilians and held until officers made the arrest. A female passenger fled the scene, authorities said.

"Thankfully all critical, non-life threatening. The most severe being an ankle fracture to a young lady. The others were just minor abrasions and neck and back pain," Deputy Chief Mario Thompkins said.

The same factor that caused 10 people to be hurt may have kept their injuries minor, as the congestion in Midtown kept the pursuit at a low speed.

An investigation is ongoing as police search for the passenger of that stolen car.

