14 dogs seized in Brooklyn animal cruelty investigation

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An animal cruelty investigation in Brooklyn resulted in the seizure of 14 dogs.

Police say they noticed a cloud of smoke and a strong odor coming from a basement. They managed to get the door to the basement open and found the dogs inside.

The dogs were taken to the ASPCA for treatment. They are all expected to be ok.

One person was taken into custody.

