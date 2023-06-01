As the city struggles to provide services for asylum seekers, a repurposed jail in Harlem could open to migrants as early as Thursday.

New York City hopes to open former jail in Harlem to incoming migrants in next 2 days

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the New York City struggles to provide services for asylum seekers, a repurposed jail in Harlem could open to migrants as early as Thursday.

City officials say they hope the site of former Lincoln Correctional Facility is up and running in the next day or two.

Crews have been transforming the building for its new mission.

The site is a temporary option for long-term housing.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul continues to pressure the federal government for additional funding to handle the influx of migrants.

"We're looking for more money. We want work authorization," Hochul said. "I believe that peoples' attitudes about these individuals will change dramatically once they can receive legal work status.

More than 72,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City since the beginning of the crisis last spring.

