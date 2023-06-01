Janice Yu reports on the battle over migrants arriving in New York City.

Suffolk County holding special meeting to try to block NYC from sending migrants

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Lawmakers in Suffolk County will hold a special meeting as they look to block New York City from sending asylum seekers there.

It comes as the city desperately tries to find space to house the new arrivals and prepares to open a former prison in Harlem as the latest temporary shelter.

The eight-story building can house about 500 people and city officials say there are no cells inside.

There are now at least seven respite centers in the city.

They are meant to be temporary locations, like a waiting room, until the city can find the migrants more long-term housing.

Other respite centers are in a church and unused schools and office spaces.

At one point, the now-closed Lincoln Correctional Facility housed immigrants from the Yong Women's Hebrew Association.

Meanwhile, legal battles continue over New York City sending migrants to other parts of the state.

The New York Civil Liberties Union is in federal court in White Plains suing Rockland and Orange counties on Thursday.

The two counties issued executive orders to block asylum seekers.

Also happening Thursday, Suffolk County legislators will be holding a special meeting to hire an attorney to move forward with blocking New York City from sending migrants to the county.

"Thousands of migrants and asylum seekers are being sent to municipalities each and every day. Be very clear, the residents of Suffolk County should not have to shoulder the burden of the failed policies of the Biden and Hochul administrations," Kevin McCaffrey, Suffolk County Legislator, said last month.

Governor Kathy Hochul says it's disappointing to know that there are parts of the state that are not welcoming, but understands the concerns of county leaders who say they want notice and coordination before the migrants show up.

