New York City's most popular baby names of 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Emma and Liam were still the most popular baby names in New York City in 2019.
Liam has led the pack for the boy's list since 2016. While Emma has been the number one name for girls since 2017.
The Health Department's birth certificate records show 497 Emmas and 764 Liams were born in New York City in 2019.
Here's list of the top 10 for girls:
1. Emma
2. Olivia
3. Sophia
4. Mia
5. Isabella
6. Leah
7. Ava
8. Chloe
9. Amelia
10. Charlotte
And here's the top 10 list for boys:
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Ethan
4. Jacob
5. Lucas
6. Aiden
7. Daniel
8. Michael
9. David
10. Matthew
In all there were 53,927 girls and 56,516 boys born in New York City 2019. The number of overall births decreased 2.3 percent, from 117,013 births to 114,296.
"Whatever their names, they're perfect to us," said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. "We are proud to welcome our newest New Yorkers to the world."
Year - Girls - Boys
2010 - Isabella - Jayden
2011 - Isabella - Jayden
2012 - Sophia - Jayden
2013 - Sophia - Jayden
2014 - Sophia - Ethan
2015 - Olivia - Ethan
2016 - Olivia - Liam
2017 - Emma - Liam
2018 - Emma - Liam
2019- Emma - Liam
Looking to the stars
Parents may be inspired by artists with hits in 2019: Camila (No. 22), Ariana (No. 29), Justin (No. 54), Tyler (No. 84), Taylor (No. 156), Adele (No. 99), Harry (No. 134), Frank (No. 141), Selena (No. 117), Shawn (No. 144), Megan (No. 124) and Travis (No. 151).
Babies for every season
The seasons and months have long been favorite name choices for parents. In 2019, parents chose Winter (No. 113), Summer (No. 88), and Autumn (No. 86). For the months, babies were given the names of August (No. 110), June (No. 110), and April (No. 120).
