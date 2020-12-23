Family & Parenting

New York City's most popular baby names of 2019

By Eyewitness News

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Emma and Liam were still the most popular baby names in New York City in 2019.

Liam has led the pack for the boy's list since 2016. While Emma has been the number one name for girls since 2017.

The Health Department's birth certificate records show 497 Emmas and 764 Liams were born in New York City in 2019.

Here's list of the top 10 for girls:
1. Emma
2. Olivia
3. Sophia
4. Mia
5. Isabella
6. Leah
7. Ava
8. Chloe
9. Amelia
10. Charlotte

And here's the top 10 list for boys:
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Ethan
4. Jacob
5. Lucas
6. Aiden
7. Daniel
8. Michael
9. David
10. Matthew
In all there were 53,927 girls and 56,516 boys born in New York City 2019. The number of overall births decreased 2.3 percent, from 117,013 births to 114,296.

"Whatever their names, they're perfect to us," said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. "We are proud to welcome our newest New Yorkers to the world."

Year - Girls - Boys
2010 - Isabella - Jayden
2011 - Isabella - Jayden
2012 - Sophia - Jayden
2013 - Sophia - Jayden
2014 - Sophia - Ethan
2015 - Olivia - Ethan
2016 - Olivia - Liam
2017 - Emma - Liam
2018 - Emma - Liam
2019- Emma - Liam

Looking to the stars
Parents may be inspired by artists with hits in 2019: Camila (No. 22), Ariana (No. 29), Justin (No. 54), Tyler (No. 84), Taylor (No. 156), Adele (No. 99), Harry (No. 134), Frank (No. 141), Selena (No. 117), Shawn (No. 144), Megan (No. 124) and Travis (No. 151).

Babies for every season
The seasons and months have long been favorite name choices for parents. In 2019, parents chose Winter (No. 113), Summer (No. 88), and Autumn (No. 86). For the months, babies were given the names of August (No. 110), June (No. 110), and April (No. 120).

ALSO WATCH: Localish recreates 'Home Alone 2' moments at the Plaza Hotel

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew york citybirthnew york citybabiesbaby
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 dead in crash that split vehicle in half
NYC health care worker suffers 'significant allergic reaction' to vaccine
Trump threatens COVID-19 relief over stimulus check amount
New COVID quarantine compliance required for international travelers in NYC
COVID Live Updates: December now worst month on record in US
Dominion worker sues Trump campaign over election claims
NYC EMT dies from COVID-19, 27-year vet is FDNY's 12th virus fatality
Show More
Baltimore building explosion injures 23, traps workers
Frontline healthcare worker vaccination ramps up in NJ
FDNY EMTs, paramedics start receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Company selling bottled air from UK for $33
Winter is here! Will the Tri-State area see a white Christmas?
More TOP STORIES News