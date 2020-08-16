Pets & Animals

Beagles 'Mickey,' 'Nemo' to retire from New York City bed bug business

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The biggest bed bug sniffers in New York City are hanging up their badges.

The two beagles are members of the city's Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

Their names are very Disney-inspired: Mickey and Nemo.

They have been on the job since 2011 and have taken part in more than 30,000 inspections.

The pups will retire sometime within the next year or two, while the department searches for their replacement.

Mickey and Nemo will get a good home with someone within the department once they are officially retired.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york citydogshousingfeel goodretirementbedbugsbug safety
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Updates: NY positives under 1%, decline in new US cases
Alleged dispute turns deadly outside Manhattan bagel shop
4 dead in more than 2 dozen NYC shootings in less than 48 hours
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Sources: killing of off-duty correction officer was planned
Check out the 'Lord of the Rings' 'Hobbit house' in NY
List: NYC universities, colleges' plans for fall 2020
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool
8 NJ counties 'under quarantine' for spotted lanternfly
'Tribute in Light' back on as Cuomo pledges support from state
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
NYPD searching for suspect in Brooklyn chokehold robbery
More TOP STORIES News