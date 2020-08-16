Beagles 'Mickey,' 'Nemo' to retire from New York City bed bug business

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The biggest bed bug sniffers in New York City are hanging up their badges.The two beagles are members of the city's Department of Housing Preservation and Development.Their names are very Disney-inspired: Mickey and Nemo.They have been on the job since 2011 and have taken part in more than 30,000 inspections.The pups will retire sometime within the next year or two, while the department searches for their replacement.Mickey and Nemo will get a good home with someone within the department once they are officially retired.----------