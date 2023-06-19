Six-year-old boy critical after being struck by moped in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A six-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a moped in East Harlem.

Police say an unknown person operating a two-wheel motorized vehicle struck the boy at Thomas Jefferson Park on East 111th Street and 1st Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The boy sustained severe head trauma and was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

