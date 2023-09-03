  • Watch Now
Man riding moped hospitalized after being hit by NYPD cruiser

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, September 3, 2023 1:30AM
RIVERDALE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in the hospital after he was hit by an NYPD cruiser in the Bronx.

Police say the man was riding a moped when he was hit around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on West 254th and Broadway in Riverdale.

The 19-year-old suffered cuts to his head and may have broken his leg. He is expected to be okay.

There is no word yet on who was at fault, but police say this was not a chase.

