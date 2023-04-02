'Brooklyn Prom Project' holds dress, accessories giveaway for students

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Prom is a rite of passage for most high school students, but between the tickets, the dinner, and the outfits, it is not always affordable - that is where Brooklyn Prom Project comes in.

The organization held its 9th annual prom wear giveaway on Saturday, helping students with financial needs get outfitted for the big dance,

Volunteers helped hundreds of students select dresses, suits, and tuxedos so they could attend prom in style. Students also shopped for accessories like purses, jewelry, and shoes.

To be eligible for the giveaway, students had to apply and prove they are passing all of their classes. They also needed recommendations from their school guidance counselor.

