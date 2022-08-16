46-year-old man shot several times in Brooklyn; police searching for gunman

DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman who shot a 46-year-old man several times in Brooklyn Monday night.
Authorities say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on East 19th Street in the Ditmas Park section.
They say the victim was shot in the hip, stomach and left arm.
The 46-year-old was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he is in stable condition.
The gunman fled the scene on Ocean Avenue.
Police describe the suspect as a man, last seen wearing a white t-shirt.
Police have made no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
