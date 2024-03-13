Sign of the season in Central Park as cherry blossom trees begin to bloom

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- A sign of the season in Central Park as cherry blossom trees in parts of the park are in bloom once again.

The Central Park Conservancy says the trees at The Great Lawn, on the west side of the reservoir, and on Pilgrim Hill are in full bloom.

Meanwhile, blossoms on the east side of the reservoir, Cherry Hill, and in Sheep Meadow are still in their pre-peak stage.

Peak season tends to happen closer to the end of March and early April, leaving time for them to be enjoyed.

If it seems early for cherry blossom season, the Conservancy says that's because it is.

Earlier blooms are one of the effects of climate change.

