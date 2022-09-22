Violent outdoor chair attack caught on camera near Columbus Circle

The victim also dropped his cell phone during the attack.

Police are searching for the person behind a violent and random attack near Columbus Circle.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person behind a violent and random attack near Columbus Circle.

Surveillance video shows a man grab a chair off the street and hurl it at a 66-year-old man.

The force of the blow was so hard, the victim suffered a broken arm.

The victim also dropped his cell phone during the attack.

The suspect grabbed it and ran off.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

