Chinese Food Festival makes its debut in Washington Square Park

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It is the start of what promises to become a New York City tradition - the 'Dragon Fest' Chinese Food Festival made its debut on Saturday in Washington Square Park.

The vendors cooked up a mix of traditional and contemporary dishes to whet everyone's appetite.

The festival also offered a taste of the Chinese culture.

The Dragon Fest will have three more dates at different locations beginning the last week in August.

- August 26th, 2023: Broadway between 12th and 13th Streets

- August 27th, 2023: 4th Ave between 12th and 13th Streets

- September 17, 2023: 6th Ave between 29th and 30th Streets

