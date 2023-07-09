A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime.

NYPD arrests 2 people following vandalism at Catholic churches in Brooklyn, Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD arrested two people following disturbing incidents at Catholic churches in Brooklyn and Queens.

At Resurrection Church in Gerritsen Beach, a marble statue of Mary was vandalized with spray paint.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime.

At St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Astoria, a man was arrested after he allegedly entered the sanctuary and frightened the children in the youth choir.

The Diocese of Brooklyn believes this is the same person who desecrated the church last month.

ALSO READ | High school graduate living with multiple sclerosis earns college track scholarship

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.