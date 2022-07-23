Police investigating robbery, shooting of off-duty correction officer in Queens

The 39-year-old victim was on Steinway Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday when he was robbed of his watch and chain and was shot in the leg.
He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to survive.
Three men fled the scene in a black Nissan Sedan.
So far, police have made no arrests.
