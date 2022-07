Police investigating robbery, shooting of off-duty correction officer in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos As David Ono's daughter Kaia demonstrates, anyone can play a role in protecting the monarch butterfly, a majestic but diminishing species that migrates through California.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating the robbery and shooting of an off-duty correction officer in Queens.The 39-year-old victim was on Steinway Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday when he was robbed of his watch and chain and was shot in the leg.He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to survive.Three men fled the scene in a black Nissan Sedan.So far, police have made no arrests.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.