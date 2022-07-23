Police investigating robbery, shooting of off-duty correction officer in Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating the robbery and shooting of an off-duty correction officer in Queens.

The 39-year-old victim was on Steinway Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday when he was robbed of his watch and chain and was shot in the leg.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to survive.

Three men fled the scene in a black Nissan Sedan.



So far, police have made no arrests.

MORE NEWS | Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered

EMBED More News Videos

As David Ono's daughter Kaia demonstrates, anyone can play a role in protecting the monarch butterfly, a majestic but diminishing species that migrates through California.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
astorianew york cityqueenscrimecorrection officershooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'It's unacceptable': Mom demands action amid Sesame Place bias claims
Suspect charged with assault, released after attack on Lee Zeldin
Man accused of murdering his wife while on their honeymoon in Fiji
AccuWeather Alert: Peak heat could break record
Rockaway Beach temporarily closed for swimming due to shark sightings
2 men hospitalized after double shooting in Queens
4 killed, 1 critical after fiery 3-car crash in Newark
Show More
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
UN health agency declares monkeypox a global emergency
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation's 4th largest prize
Parents, 2 children injured when boat explodes off Long Island
2 Americans dead in eastern Ukraine: Officials
More TOP STORIES News