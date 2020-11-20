Coronavirus Update: New York City likely to enter orange zone the first week of December, de Blasio warns

"The restrictions that are coming. I've been very overt in the fact that the governor said an orange zone is coming. By our own projections, based on the state data, that will happen soon after Thanksgiving, probably the first week of December," de Blasio said during a radio appearance.
Those restrictions will include closing indoor dining, gyms, and other things.
"I don't say that with anything but sorrow for the people who work in those places, the people who own those small businesses. But that is what is going to happen," he said. "On schools, we will have an update before Thanksgiving, in the next few days, on the reopening plan and what it is going to take."
New York City's entire public school system is closed for in-person learning through Thanksgiving.
Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza has said the goal is to reopen schools by next month, although there is no clear path to an agreement with the United Federation of Teachers union on establishing an in-school threshold for students to return.
Many outraged parents are complaining that schools are shut down while businesses like bars and bowling alleys remain open
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier in the week that New York City would go to an orange zone if the positivity rate eclipses 3%.
Cuomo said schools can "test out" of orange zones and reopen if they remain closed for at least four days, clean, and test people as they return.
Private schools are not impacted by the city ruling and remain open for in-person instruction.
De Blasio said the city is working with the state by having a number of conversations with the governor on what it would take to bring schools back.
"I want that to be clear," he said. "We have stringent health and safety standards right now. We have to raise that even higher to be able to bring our schools back, but that is exactly what we are going to do."
The mayor also urged for more testing and implored parents to return the parental consent form for students to be tested.
Many health officials believe the real threat comes from private gatherings in people's homes.
The CDC is now advising against travel for Thanksgiving. They recommend having dinner with people you already see on a regular basis, and if you do host extended family, do it outside.
