coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: NYC pandemic restrictions eased as problems spread upstate

COVID-19 News and Information
NEW YORK -- Restrictions in some New York City pandemic hot spots will be rolled back even as the state plans to combat flare-ups in and around upstate New York's largest cities, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The actions being considered for the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas reflect the shifting state strategy as COVID-19 becomes a widespread problem beyond New York City, once an epicenter of the pandemic.

"In general, downstate New York is doing better than upstate New York, which is a total reversal from the first phase of COVID," Cuomo said during a telephone briefing.

COVID News: CT rolls back Phase 3 reopening, adds new restrictions

With numbers improving in some New York City hotspots, so-called micro-cluster restrictions in Far Rockaway in Queens will be lifted. In Brooklyn, a red-zone area, the most restrictive of three color-coded zones, will be reduced by 50%, as will the less-restrictive yellow zone, Cuomo said.

The news was worse in parts of upstate New York, particularly in Buffalo and parts of surrounding Erie County, Rochester and Monroe County and Syracuse and Onondaga County. Cuomo said his administration would talk to elected officials in those areas over the weekend to come up with a micro-cluster strategy that he could announce Monday.

The village of Port Chester on the Connecticut border will also come under yellow-zone restrictions, the governor said.

Meanwhile, more than 1,600 voters who cast ballots at one polling site in New York's Hudson Valley on Election Day are being advised to get tested for the coronavirus after a poll worker tested positive.

The worker was stationed at the East Fishkill Community Center in Hopewell Junction, the Dutchess County Health Department said in an advisory Thursday evening.

COVID Updates: 100,000 daily US cases; NJ positivity rate soars

Poll workers who had "sustained contact" with their infected colleague are quarantining and will be tested, the agency said.

Some 1,657 votes were cast there Tuesday, but only a fraction of the voters would have interacted with the infected poll worker, as voters were directed to different parts of the polling place according to their voting district, county spokesperson Colleen Pilius said Friday.

The Health Department said the risk to voters is "minimal" because the infected poll worker was wearing a mask, keeping physical distance and following other precautions. Still, Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian encouraged anyone who cast a ballot at the community center Tuesday to get tested and be alert for any signs of COVID-19 symptoms.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york cityhealthandrew cuomocoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: 100,000 daily US cases; NJ positivity rate soars
COVID Updates: NJ reports more than 2,000 new cases
Workers at NYC hospital get 5,500 pairs of new Nike sneakers
COVID News: Cases spike in 2 Staten Island zip codes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA, GA
Cars under water, street flooded after NYC water main break
Joe Biden takes the lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Nevada 2020 live presidential election results
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
Recount rules: What happens if race is too close in key states
Show More
Some in GOP break with Pres. Trump over baseless vote-fraud claims
COVID Updates: 100,000 daily US cases; NJ positivity rate soars
COVID News: CT rolls back Phase 3 reopening, adds new restrictions
Hillsong Church pastor admits cheating on wife after being fired
NYPD officer accused of prejudice, sexist comments online
More TOP STORIES News