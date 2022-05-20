Broadway theaters extend COVID-19 face mask policy through June

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Broadway League announced Friday that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will extend the current mask requirement for audiences through at least June 30, 2022."We're thrilled that nearly a quarter of a million people are attending Broadway shows weekly in this exciting spring season," Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said. "As always, the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority. By maintaining our audience masking requirement through at least the month of June, we intend to continue that track record of safety for all, despite the omicron subvariants."Audience masking protocols for July and beyond will be announced in June.The Broadway League is the national trade association for the Broadway industry, and its 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally.