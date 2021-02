COVID vaccination sites reopen in NYC; taxi drivers, restaurant workers now eligible

EMBED >More News Videos Josh Einiger has more on the reaction of restaurant owners following Gov. Cuomo's announcement on when indoor dining can reopen.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The nor'easter stopped vaccinations across New York City for two days. They will resume today, and now the eligibility is expanding.Restaurant workers are among those now eligible, Governor Andrew Cuomo says, but he is leaving the final decision up to local governments.The same goes for taxi and Uber drivers.Cuomo says the federal government is giving New York an additional 4 percent supply of vaccine.Add that to the 16 percent extra announced a couple of weeks ago and that's a 20 percent bump.Because of the expansion, Cuomo said local governments can add taxi drivers, restaurant workers and employees at facilities for the developmentally disabled to the 1B priorities.We spoke to an Uber driver on Monday about the news."It's been a light of hope in the darkness," he said. "It's very scary. You don't know who's coming in your car, where they're from. Every time I go home and my kids try to get to me, I hold them back. I have to take my clothes off."The New York Taxi Workers Alliance issued a statement, saying in part:"Having priority access to the vaccine will keep more drivers alive and healthy, no longer forcing them to choose between economic survival and survival from a pandemic."So the mass vaccination site at the Javits Center will be open again Wednesday.The state has also announced a mass vaccination site will open at Yankee Stadium for Bronx residents only.Additionally, the federal government will expand the private pharmacy network , which will get an additional allocation at 10% of state allocation.