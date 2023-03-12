Car flips on its roof after Bronx crash

CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A car flipped over and came to a rest on its roof after a crash in the Bronx.

It happened near Yankee Stadium in the Concourse section on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple fire trucks responded and an ambulance took at least one person to the hospital.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

