Speeding SUV narrowly misses pedestrian, slams into metal fence in Brooklyn

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A speeding SUV narrowly missed a pedestrian before slamming into a metal fence in Brooklyn.

It happened Monday on 59th Street in Borough Park at 5 p.m. A person was trying to cross the street when the vehicle came out of nowhere.

The driver ended up jumping the curb and crashing into a staircase. The metal fence was pulled out of the ground and mangled.

Police say the driver was a 29-year-old who ran off but was caught later. He will face charges.

No injuries were reported.

ALSO READ | Lawsuit: Hospital authorized organs harvested from unidentified, missing woman

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.