Speeding SUV narrowly misses pedestrian, slams into metal fence in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, July 25, 2023 3:00AM
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A speeding SUV narrowly missed a pedestrian before slamming into a metal fence in Brooklyn.

It happened Monday on 59th Street in Borough Park at 5 p.m. A person was trying to cross the street when the vehicle came out of nowhere.

The driver ended up jumping the curb and crashing into a staircase. The metal fence was pulled out of the ground and mangled.

Police say the driver was a 29-year-old who ran off but was caught later. He will face charges.

No injuries were reported.

