At least 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving MTA bus in Brooklyn

By WABC
Monday, May 29, 2023 4:05AM
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least 14 people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

The FDNY responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Essex Street and New Lots Avenue in East New York. At least six vehicles were involved in the crash.

The injured were taken to Brookdale and Downstate hospitals. There is no word on their conditions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

