School bus overturns on Hutchinson River Parkway in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A school bus crashed and overturned on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx.It happened before 6:15 a.m. Thursday on a northbound exit ramp near Bruckner Boulevard.Between 20 and 40 adults were on the bus, some being treated for minor injuries at the scene.No children were on the bus at the time.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the bus on its side and a number of adults lying on the grass near the bus.