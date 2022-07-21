Traffic

School bus overturns on Hutchinson River Parkway in Bronx

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A school bus crashed and overturned on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx.

It happened before 6:15 a.m. Thursday on a northbound exit ramp near Bruckner Boulevard.

Between 20 and 40 adults were on the bus, some being treated for minor injuries at the scene.

No children were on the bus at the time.



Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the bus on its side and a number of adults lying on the grass near the bus.

This breaking story will be updated.

ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
EMBED More News Videos

New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citybronxschool bus accidentnypd
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Flames rip through row of businesses on Long Island
Sex assault suspect on scooter targets woman on Upper West Side
Video shows falling tree that killed FDNY firefighter
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy PM thunderstorm
Shark appearing to be great white washes up on Long Island beach
Surfer bit by shark on Fire Island; Heat wave continues in Tri-State
7 On Your Side's 7 tips to save energy, money during heat wave
Show More
Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers
2 Trump White House insiders to testify in Jan. 6 hearing
Woman shot twice while standing in Staten Island parking lot
Museum of Natural History's iconic blue whale gets annual cleaning
Ivana Trump's life celebrated at funeral Mass in NYC
More TOP STORIES News