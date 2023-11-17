4 teens arrested, 1 stabbed after altercation with tour bus employee in Times Square assault

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An altercation involving a double-decker tour bus employee and a group of teenagers in Times Square culminated in one person stabbed and four people arrested Thursday night.

Police say at around 8:45 p.m., a 15-year-old male suffered a stab wound to the neck.

Witnesses say the suspect is a double decker tour bus employee, but a friend of that man says he was acting in self-defense.

A friend of that employee told Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim on the scene that a group of teens were harassing him and surrounded him.

That's when the friend says the tour bus employee stabbed one of the teens once with a small knife.

"He's standing out here for like 14, 15 hours selling tickets. He's standing, he's minding his own business," the friend said. "Then one of them bumps him and tried to grab his jacket. He's thinking he doesn't know what's going on."

Police arrested four young men moments later.

The 15-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he's expected to survive.

It's unclear who will be charged with what.

The investigation is ongoing.

