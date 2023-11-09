9-year-old child struck in hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn; driver fled the scene

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the operator of a two-wheel vehicle that struck a child and fled the scene in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

It happened around 5:33 p.m. in the Williamsburg neighborhood.

Authorities say a 9-year-old boy was struck in front of 61 Harrison Avenue.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he's listed as conscious and alert.

The driver of the two-wheel vehicle, possibly a moped, fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

