Police searching for suspect in attempted to kidnapping of child in Brooklyn

Police say a woman picked up a 5-year-old boy right in front of his parents, at the corner of Flatbush and Lafayette avenues Monday evening.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the woman who they say attempted to kidnap a child on a busy corner in Downtown Brooklyn on Monday evening.

Authorities say a woman picked up a 5-year-old boy right in front of his parents, at the corner of Flatbush and Lafayette avenues.

Cops say she ran with the boy for about 10 steps and then dropped him and fled. The boy was not injured.

Police say the woman is approximately 30 to 40 years of age, medium build, with black short hair. She was last seen wearing a red and gray jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

ALSO READ | Suspect in string of shootings surrenders after extensive manhunt

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube